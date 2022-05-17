Freiston LL's poor run continues with Heckington defeat

Abdul Moeed.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton's poor run continued with a disappointing defeat at Heckington in the South Lincs and Border League Premier.

The home side’s total of 203 proved to be well out of reach as another disappointing batting display saw Freiston slip to defeat.

Freiston started well with the new ball, Taimur Mian continued his excellent bowling form taking two early wickets to reduce Heckington to 10-2.

Heckington passed fifty with Humphries playing an aggressive knock. Ollie Booth clean bowled Elliott, but with Humphries kept the scoreboard motoring.

Abdul Moeed made the double breakthrough for Freiston having Humphries stumped for 75, and trapping Revu LBW.

With Heckington five wickets down Freiston had hoped to quickly polish off the lower order, but Heckington captain Scott played a good innings, leading the lower order.

He made 60, and some late order hitting from Buckberry (23) took Heckington past 200.

Taimur Mian ended the innings as he completed second five wicket haul of the season.

Freiston made a decent start reaching 45-1, but then lost both Zeeshan Saeed (23) and Waseem Ilyas (11) .

Freiston then lost regular wickets, with Abdul Moeed top scoring with 25.

Ashok Kumar (14) and Taimur Mian (11), both made double figures, but a hattrick from Patel ended the Freiston innings in quick fashion, with the visitors bowled out for 106.

Freiston Seconds slid to defeat at home to Uffington despite a half century from Sean Barnett.

The seconds saw their top order subside.

A 47-run partnership between Tom Appleyard (14) and Barnett took Freiston 88. Despite Barnett making 60, Freiston were all out for just 121.

Freiston were good with the ball, but faced a determined and disciplined Uffington line up, who meticulously made their way to the target.

There were a wicket apiece for JP Horton, Barnett and Appleyard, but Uffington secured a comfortable victory.