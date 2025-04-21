Gainsborough off to a winning start as Grassmoor are beaten in opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gainsborough Cricket Club began their 2025 campaign in winning fashion as they beat visiting Grassmoor CC by 57 runs at Marshalls in Bassetlaw & District League Division One on Saturday.

Despite the home ground looking in a fantastic condition, the away side stuck to early season tradition by opting to bowl and inserting Gainsborough to bat.

Captain Andrews gave his top order batsman clear instructions to be patient and to build a platform that would enable the home side to bat the innings and put up a sizeable total.

Things went to plan with Smith and the talented Rodriguez Jnr looking solid and picking up runs, whilst seeing off eight overs from the Grassmoor opening bowlers.

Jimmy Purdy on his way to 66 for Gainsborough.

Smith was first to be dismissed, bowled by Dawes.

This brought Purdy to the crease who instantly looked in fine nick, scoring freely.

After bludgeoning a poor ball to the boundary, Rodriguez Jnr’s greedy eyes lit up the very next ball, with a consecutive aggressive shot played.

However, this one was mistimed and resulted in him being caught, finishing on a solid 22.

The score was 37-2 and the game felt level.

By this stage it was clear that the wicket had some variable bounce and batting wasn’t easy, so when skipper Andrews marched out to the middle, he knew that his innings and forming a partnership with Purdy was key.

Both played a measured innings, looking solid in defence but taking opportunities to score from a bad ball.

Getting through drinks, the score had propelled to 116 before Andrews was bowled for 39 by the Grassmoor skipper Bedford with a leg-spinning delivery that kept low.

Tittley joined Purdy and supported the set batsman to achieve his half century to rapturous applause from the home crowd.

At this stage, and with the Grassmoor’s change bowlers bowling more loose deliveries (including no balls, which with a changing of ruling, now leads to a free hit) and the field being spread, Tittley and Purdy stepped on the accelerator rotating the strike and hitting boundaries.

On 66, Purdy then mistimed his favourite sweep shot and was caught in the boundary.

With the score on 181, which already looked a decent total on a tricky surface, Gainsborough were unable to fully capitalise within the last nine overs, with Tittley being bowled for 37.

Only a cameo from Mardle (12) helped Gainsborough reach 214 all out from 44 overs. Gainsborough were happy with their total and felt confident of defending their total with a solid display with the ball and backed up to high intensity fielding.

Grassmoor quickly found themselves one down, with Bingham catching out the dangerous opener Woolven for nine, with a ball that found the edge to gully.

Grassmoor quickly fought back with Bedford Snr digging in against some quick bowling from Smith, and the new batsman James Jnr, playing aggressively and hitting boundaries at will.

Just as Grassmoor were beginning to cause Gainsborough concern, Smith bowled a fantastic and quick delivery that clipped the pad of James Jnr, before scattering the bails and removing the dangerous No.3.

The score was now 57-2 and pressure was on Grassmoor and in particular their premier batsman and skipper Bedford Jnr.

Andrews rang the changes with Keightley and Thanthirigama bowling tight in an excellent partnership, really drying up then Grassmoor scoring.

Something had to give, with Keightley catching Bedford Snr on the crease LBW and Thanthirigama finding the edge of Bedford Jnr within consecutive overs.

At 66-4 Gainsborough were now firmly in control of the game.

Captain Andrews continued to make changes with many of the side bowling a few overs and importantly removing the rust going into the rest of the season.

Despite some rear guard batting from James Snr eventually rewarding him with his 50, wickets fell regularly around him and with it becoming extremely cold the game fizzled out, with Gainsborough managing to bowl Grassmoor out for 157 which rather flattered the away side.

Gainsborough were delighted with their performance with the bat and although improvements can be made with bowling and fielding, it was a comfortable win overall.

Bigger challenges lie ahead with Gainsborough’s next match being against likely title challengers, Ordsall Bridon away on Saturday.