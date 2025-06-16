Happy homecoming as Louth beat Cleethorpes

Last year's champions Louth produced a six-wicket victory in only their second league home match of the season against Cleethorpes seconds at the weekend.

On a hot Saturday, Cleethorpes won the toss and elected to bat.

In-form Pat Byrne caused problems immediately with his seam and swing, taking two wickets in the first over of the game. In his impressive spell of 10-1-39-4 he removed all of Cleethorpes' top four.

Cleethorpes fought back and started to build a total, punishing anything loose in ever-improving batting conditions with Louth struggling to break partnerships.

Louth enjoyed a win on their return home at the weekend.

But a momentum-changing run out after some sharp fielding from Henry Househam and the introduction of spin from young Oli Shufflebotham (3-25) and Househam (2-23) allowed Louth to take back control and bowl Cleethorpes out for 163.

The bowlers were impressively supported by eight catches and a run out in the field.

Louth's reply started badly with them being reduced to 20-3, West, Medler and Butterfield all falling to tight bowling from Cleethorpes.

Househam and Collinson then came together to rebuild and set a platform to make the target.

With patience and quality, particularly from young Househam, they put on a memorable and match-winning 140 partnership, Collinson (40) falling at the end but young Househam carrying his bat for an impressive 80 not out and seeing Louth home.

Louth sit fourth in the table and this Saturday are away at Hartsholme.

In Division One Louth's seconds lost by six wickets away at Bracebridge Heath.

Choosing to bat first, Louth crumbled to 76 all out in 23.4 overs with home bowler Stewart Gunthorpe ending with remarkable figures of nine overs, four maidens and seven wickets for just 12 runs.

Bracebridge reached a winning 80-4 in 19 overs with Jonathan Clark 37 not out and Regardt Koen taking 3-32.

Louth seconds take on third-placed Alkbridge at home this Saturday.

Louth thirds conceded their scheduled Fourth Division game that was scheduled at Broughton.