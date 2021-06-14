Heavy defeat for Boston CC Firsts, wins for Mayflower men and Revesby Seconds

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Boston CC Firsts suffered a heavy defeat at Sleaford on Saturday, going down by 186 runs.

The hosts posted 349 for 6 off their 50 overs before dismissing the guests for 163 in this Lincs ECB Premier contest.

The Mayflower men sit eighth in the standings.

Boston Seconds secured a five wicket success when they entertained Market Deeping Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier.

Only two visiting batsmen reached double figures as Boston dismissed their guests for 91.

Dan Fox took five wickets as Rizwan Qudir added two.

Boston reached 91 for 5 in the 30th over, Ben Troops’ 35 leading the way.

Matthew Hood added 18.

Revesby were beaten by 34 runs when they hosted Fulbeck in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division on Sunday.

Glen Robinson’s 101 helped Fulbeck to 212, Michael Ridding and Jamie Lewis both taking three wickets.

Revesby ended their innings on 178 for 6.

Mark Twells (71) and Freddie Bowser (51) top scored.

In Division Three Revesby Seconds won by 32 runs at Owmby.

Paul File (35), Ian Roberts (31), Aahad Khalid (21) and Simon May (18) scored well as Revesby reached 145 for 8.

The visitors were out for 113, Christopher Liversidge taking two wickets and Isaac Tyler and Roberts two each.

Boston host ninth-placed Louth on Saturday, with the Seconds away at long Sutton and the Thirds travelling to Heckington.