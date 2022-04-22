Horncastle CC look forward to what they hope is a 'season of stability'

Fraser Pemberton in action for Horncastle.

Horncastle CC are hoping for a ‘season of stability’ as they begin their campaign this weekend.

The club have been busy over the winter, bringing in Liam Evans, Finn Fisher and Mehul Panchal to boost the ranks.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they have also recently re-laid their artificial pitch and had a refurb of the nets, as well as purchasing a new portable electronic scoreboard and new sight screens.

A new boundary rope has also been added to ensure the players can enjoy good facilities.

Now, after the hard work, the action can begin.

The Saturday side - captained by Stephen West, with new joint vice-captains David Grest and Tom Hackett - travel to Louth Thirds for a Lincolnshire County League Third Divison East contest this weekend.

The following day the Lincoln & District League Division Two season begins with captain Rob Bee, vice-captain Jonny Clark and the side hosting Bassingham.

“W​e are hoping for a season of stability across both weekend senior teams this year,” Bee said.

“The Saturday boys need to continue building their team and improving every week as they did last season.

“They have a good mix of youth and experience in the team but just need to add that bit of quality to their game to achieve the results we are looking for.

“Again this team will be used to integrate the junior players into senior cricket and this will in turn take the club forward.

“After relegation from Division One last season our Sundays will be looking to stabilise and finish around mid-table in Division Two.