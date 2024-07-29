Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincolnshire's improved county pathway for female cricket players is starting to pay dividends with successes being seen across all of their girls age groups.

Martyn Hill, Women and Girls Pathway Lead, Lincolnshire Cricket Ltd, said: The improvements to the girls’ pathway continue to pay dividends, with our teams being more competitive and individuals starting to perform their skills more consistently.

“The future of the pathway is looking promising.

“And this upward path will only continue to strengthen with the growth of the women and girls’ game at the recreational level, which is seeing more and more girls being nominated to join our pathway.”

An improved pathway for female cricketers in Lincolnshire now paying dividends.

As most clubs have experienced this season, Hill said the start to the summer had been frustrating.

“We had lots of weather-affected and rearranged games which made for a slow transition from indoor winter coaching to summer gameplay,” he said.

“But now the sun is shining, the girls are finding some rhythm and we are seeing both team and individual performances across the board.

“So far we have seen seven half centuries and fourteen 3+ wicket hauls, but the more noticeable success that has been noted by opposition is the improvements in fielding across the pathway and the change of attitude to competing at the county level.”

There has been a new approach to developing Lincolnshire's entry age group at U13s this year with a blend of intra-squad games combined with competitive festival dates against Cambridgeshire, Cricket East and Norfolk.

“This has proven to be an effective way of drawing out performances from our players,” said Hill.

“This approach has seen several individuals score 30+ with the bat and take three wicket hauls with the ball, which for a team that only plays T20 is very promising to see.

“As a team they have won two of their competitive fixtures and registered two competitive losses.

“Our U15s have had a tough season.

“They started their summer with 40 over fixtures against our East Midlands counterparts, all of whom host several players currently on the regional performance pathway at The Blaze.

“Although they didn’t manage to secure any wins, that doesn’t mean they haven’t performed.

“There was a nail biting one run loss to Leicestershire at Caythorpe CC, with the visitors batting first and registering 217-9 from their allotted overs.

“A determined batting line up took the game all the way down to the wire, needing four runs off the final ball, but only managed two thanks to a diving stop from the opposition cover fielder.

“With the girls now entering T20 mode, success has found its way to this talented group with a six wicket win over Notts in the opening round of fixtures.”

He added: “Our U18s are starting to flourish, having struggled with the 50 over competition, too.

“They have found a flair for T20 cricket, currently sitting atop their ECB Vitality T20 group, having registered three out of four wins so far in their campaign.