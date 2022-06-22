International feel as Dubai Wanderers set for Lincolnshire tour

The Dubai Wanderers are heading to Woodhall Spa.

Former Spa men skipper Jack Luffman, a founding member of the Dubai Wanderers, will bring his side to Lincolnshire next month.

The wanderers are coming over to Lincolnshire - how did the idea come about?

"We have had such a successful first season with the club and tour ideas were being discussed so, with a large proportion of us being from the UK originally, the idea came about,” said Luffman, whose dad John is the Woodhall club’s secretary.

"I then got in contact with the old man and asked if we could use Woodhall as a base, and so the tour was born and everyone is really looking forward to it.

"We have got around 12 of us coming form Dubai with a real mix of nationalities, and then there are another four or five members who are either studying over in the UK now, moved for work purposes or split their time between UK and the UAE.

"It should be a great week, just need to bring the Dubai weather with us.”

The Wanderers will arrive on July 18 for a an action-packed week of cricket which begins with taking on a team representing Sky TV in a 40-over contest.

"Not Nasser and co, but their team of engineers, sales people etc - well we hope anyway,” Luffman added.

"We then play the mighty Spa on Tuesday before a 50-over game versus Lincolnshire Development.

"We finish our cricket on the Thursday with a game of The Hundred versus Lincoln Lindum.

"All of these games will take place at Woodhall.

"We finish our week then with a round of golf at Woodhall Spa Golf Club that my good friend and former Spa chairman Tony Armstrong has organised for us.

"The lads are all staying at The Inn in the village but I will be enjoying some home comforts at the parents’ place.”

The Wanderers – which has members from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the UAE – were formed in 2021 by expats Luffman, Ash Connick and Dave Adams plus South African Clint Berkenshaw.