"It's a coup!" Notts ace Matt Carter joins Woodhall Spa CC as ex-Sri Lankan international Prasanna Jayawardene returns as First XI captain

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Nottinghamshire’s Matt Carter.

The Lincolnshire-born spin bowler will turn out for the Spa men as well as Notts and the Trent Rockets this summer.

Also returning to the First XI as captain and coach is former Sri Lankan international Prasanna Jayawardene.

PJ, an established club member, has been a regular in the Sunday sides in recent years but will return to Saturday cricket.

“Jayawardene is back in the fold as captain as coach and Matt Carter has signed and will play when he’s not got Notts or Trent Rocket commitments,” said secretary John Luffman.

“It’s a coup. He (Carter) is a good player and will certainly strengthen the side.

“We have asked him over the years. He’s a Bardney boy, and he’s decided he’ll come and play for Woodhall.”

Carter has already joined Jayawardene in coaching some of the club’s youngsters, putting a spring in their step.

“Hopefully it’ll rub off on them as well,” Mr Luffman added.

Woodhall - looking to bounce back after finishing bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier last year - begin their campaign on Saturday as newly-promoted Skegness visit Jubilee Park.

The Seconds, captained by Simon Behan, will look to dust down after their defeat at Boston in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division when they travel to Billingborough.

Adam Barker’s Sunday Firsts also begin their campaign this weekend, travelling to face Sleaford in the Lincoln and District Premier Division.

The Seconds were beaten by five wickets at home to Boston on Saturday.

Alex King (60 no), Gareth Grant (54), Jayawardene (46), Behan (15) and Kieran Richardson (13) had helped Woodhall to a fantastic 223 for 7 off their 45 overs.

However, the visitors - who needed 44 runs from their final four overs - managed to reach 224 for 5 with three balls remaining.

Jayawardene and Richardson took two wickets each.

Carl Wall’s Sunday Seconds secured a nine-wicket success at home to Hartsholme in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

Rowan Hackett took three wickets and Jonny Caswell, Dan baker and Oliver Carr added two each as the visitors were dismissed for 63.