With a rare free week for Lincolnshire County Cricket Club first XI, this week saw a number of Lincolnshire’s county age group sides in action, in addition to the LCCC Development XI.

The Development XI, featuring a mix of youth and experience and individuals who are pushing for selection in the first XI, took on an invitational MCC team at Woodhall Spa on Wednesday.

Batting first, the MCC reached 225-8, Cleethorpes man, Josh Knapton claiming three for 31 from nine overs.

In reply, Lincolnshire’s run chase was finely poised at one stage before Scunthorpe Town's Savraj Nijjar and Cleethorpes Town CC’s Jordan Cook came together for a fourth wicket partnership of 140.

Jordan Cook - superb century against an MCC side.

Nijjar contributed 31 not out, but it was Cook who stole the headlines, scoring a superb century before finishing on 110 not out from just 68 balls in an innings that featured seven sixes.

Lincolnshire ended up on 230-4 for a six wicket success.

Sunday saw both the county girls and boys in action.

The girls took on neighbours Cambridgeshire and Cricket East in a three-way T20 festival.

Taking on Cricket East in game one, Emmie Sorby stood out for Lincolnshire, top-scoring with 21 and claiming three wickets for just nine runs from her third over, leading Lincolnshire to victory.

Game two against Cambridgeshire was another low-scoring affair that saw Lincolnshire come a close second, 17 runs short in pursuit of Cambridgeshire’s 97 all out.

Sorby again top-scored with 23 and it was L. Hooker who shone with the ball, claiming three wickets for 16 runs from four overs.

For the boys, Lincolnshire U13s hosted Suffolk and Cambridgeshire at Holton Le Clay Cricket Club.

Batting first in game one against Suffolk, Lincolnshire posted a modest total of 86-8 in challenging conditions.

Tom Clixby starred with the bat with 40 from 49 balls (five fours and one six).

In response, Suffolk were restricted by some excellent bowling from the Lincolnshire youngsters, but ultimately Suffolk got over the line in the final over.

Wickets were shared amongst the Lincolnshire bowlers with Clixby, Rivett, Briggs and Slinn each taking two apiece.

In game two Lincolnshire met Cambridgeshire and it was Cambridgeshire who batted first, posting a total of 131 from their 20 overs.

In response, Lincolnshire fell short reaching 103 for the loss of six wickets, Brealey-Newsome and Clixby top-scoring with 26 and 29 respectively.