Kirtley and Tanoli put on superb eighth wicket partnership as Freiston LL shock SLBL highfliers Sleaford Seconds

Stewart Kirtley.

A sensational eighth wicket partnership between Stewart Kirtley and Yasir Tanoli pulled off a shock victory for Freiston away to Sleaford - who began the day as leaders in the South Lincs and Border League Premier.

Freiston looked out of the contest when they were reduced to 80-7 in reply to Sleaford’s 151, but a 68 run partnership took Freiston to a highly unlikely victory.

Freiston had started well with the ball as Taimur Mian removed both openers early on.

Freiston also claimed two run outs with excellent fielding from Abdul Moeed and Stewart Kirtley.

Usman Ahmed bowled well and deservedly picked up two wickets as Freiston reduced their hosts to 81-7.

However a 60 run partnership between Boulby and Hutson frustrated Freiston.

Boulby was more aggressive as he made 59, before he was bowled by Kirtley.

The impressive Josh Matthews removed Hutson next ball, and a second wicket for Abdul Moeed saw Sleaford bowled out for a below par 151.

Freiston’s openers put on 27 for the first wicket, but a mini collapse saw Freiston lose three wickets for only one run.

Freiston found it tough, as Abdul Moeed was caught in the covers for 5, and the in-form Usman Ahmed was caught behind for 21.

Connor Goodfellow and Mian soon followed, both for four, as Freiston were reduced to 80-7.

With the game appearing to be over, Kirtley and Yasir Tanoli did well to play themselves in.

The pair appeared to be delaying the inevitable, but continued to take any runs on offer.

Tanoli struck two boundaries in the thirty-second over, as the scoreboard began to tick at a much faster rate. As the score passed 125, both sides began to think about an unlikely Freiston victory.

Both Kirtley and Tanoli continued to find important boundaries, but the pair showed resolute defense when needed.

Thirteen runs were scored off the 38th over as the target was reduced to single figures.

Tanoli took Freiston to within four, but then was bowled for a superb 34, ending a 68 run partnership.

Josh Matthews joined Kirtley, and kept his cool to see out the 39th over.

That left Kirtley on strike and he sealed victory with a crunching straight drive, to give Freiston a most unlikely victory.

Kirtley finished on an unbeaten 44, as Freiston moved into the top five with their eighth victory of the season.

Freiston Seconds' match at home to Spalding Thirds was abandoned, with Freiston requiring 110 more runs to win the nine wickets left.

Spalding were bowled out for 135, with Ben Siddall staring for Freiston with four wickets.