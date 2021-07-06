Koen and Medler hit half centuries in Louth CC victory, Calvert and Ford impress in Alford defeat

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Regardt Koen and John Medler hit half centuries as Louth Seconds left Bracebridge Heath Seconds with a 53-run victory in the Lincolnshire County League First Division.

Koen top scored with 83 while Medler added 54 as Louth posted 216 for 9.

With the ball Henry Tye took three wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 163.

Alford and District sit two places below fifth-place Louth in the table, following Saturday’s 90-run defeat to visitors Owmby.

Owmby posted 215 for 6 before dismissing their hosts for 125.

Lucas Kelly top scored for Alford with 47, supported by Jack Wightwick (15) and Joshua Hallam, Edward Nicholls and Graham Codd, who each scored 13.

In the Third Division, Alford Seconds were beaten by two wickets at Nettleham Seconds.

Neil Calvert (74) and Justin Ford (62) scored well as Alford reached 206 before being dismissed.

However, Nettleham responded with 207 for 8, Ford taking three wickets and Aaron Wilkinson and JJ Clark adding two each.

Also in the the Third Division, Louth Thirds were handed the points as Scothern Seconds conceded.

In the East Lindsey League, Louth Taverners were beaten by 30 runs at Brocklesby Park.

Ali Ilyas took three wickets as the home side scored 130, but Louth were out for 100, Sami Ahmed top scoring with 38.

Alford were beaten by 118 runs when they hosted South Bank.

The visitors made 221 for 3 before Alford were all out for 103, Sam Angus (38) and Alex Brader (27) top scoring.