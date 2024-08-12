Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Laurence Scott and Barend Lourens showed their class as Louth produced a resounding win in their big clash with rivals Hartsholme in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth, currently in second place, travelled to third-placed Hartsholme for their 13th Lincolnshire Premier game of the season, undefeated since the opening game of the season and, losing the toss, were invited to bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This seemed a good decision by Hartsholme as they reduced Louth to 58-3 and 88-4, losing Cartledge, A. West, Garner and Collinson cheaply.

Scott took the Louth innings on his shoulders, impressing with late cuts and drives, soon bringing up a classy 50 and being pivotal to Louth setting a competitive target.

Laurence Scott - a magnificent 115 for Louth.

After losing G. West to injury, Scott was supported very well by 16-year-old Harry Brindle, who showed his class with patience and ability, scoring runs all around the ground and making an important 40 including seven fours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott brought up his classy 100 and continued to pile on the runs, eventually ending on 115 – an exceptional batting display from last season's league batsman of the year.

T. Corden and H. Househam ensured Louth had all the momentum at the end of the innings, putting on quick runs and getting Louth to 241-7 off their 50 overs, which looked a strong total.

Overseas player Barend Lourens opened the bowling for Louth and showed his class once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the first over he removed two Hartsholme batsman to put Louth very much on top.

Lourens continued his fiery spell, his pace and movement too much for the Hartsholme batters, removing stumps, wrapping pads and taking edges, and he finished his spell with 5-27 – nother exceptional performance on the day.

This eased any pressure on Louth's remaining bowling attack, though with some inconsistent bowling Hartsholme kept adding runs at a good rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, With H Brindle (1-48), Matt Key (2-18) and the returning Tom Corden (2-20) all picking up wickets, and with the aid of three smart catches from M. Cartledge, Hartsholme were eventually bowled out for 143 and a resounding 98-run victory for Louth, solidifying their second place in the league.

Player of the match was Laurence Scott for his115.

This week Louth welcome Market Rasen for a top of the table clash with a 12.30pm start at London Road Pavilion.