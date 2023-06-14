Louth maintained their unbeaten start with an eight-wicket win over visiting Cleethorpes at London Road in their fifth league game of the season.

Laurence Scott was Louth's man of the match with an unbeaten 102 and 2-34 with the ball.

Cleethorpes won the toss and decided to bat first.

Byrne and Collinsons opening the bowling for Louth and managed to reduce Cleethorpes to 15-3 off 12 overs, an excellent start on a hot day and flat wicket.

Laurence Scott - Louth man of the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This brought the Carlton brothers together for Cleethorpes, who proceeded to bat very patiently, take advantage of some loose bowling and good batting conditions, soon finding themselves both on 50 and putting Cleethorpes into a strong position of 137-3.

The introduction of leg spinner Scott (2-34) broke the 122 partnership and off spinner Tye managed to remain some control for Louth.

Bryne (3-21) and Collinson (3-18) returned to maintain control and remove the last five batsman for 18 runs with the help of two exceptional run outs from O’Donohue and young Josh Brindle on his debut.

Eddie Carlton was the last to fall for a valiant 95, managing to get his team to a respectable and challenging 218.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chase began with Scott and Cartledge once again getting Louth off to a good start, Cartledge falling for 18 looking to push to score on with the total on 68.

That brought Louth's overseas O’Donhue to the crease to share a partnership of 62 with Scott before falling for 20, leaving Louth on 130-2.