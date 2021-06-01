Leaders too strong for Louth CC

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Lincs ECB Premier table toppers Bourne proved too strong for Louth CC at the weekend, leaving with an 81-run victory.

Bourne posted 207 for 6, with Sebastian Darke taking three of those wickets.

In response, Louth were all out for 126.

Darke's 64 runs were the highlight of the innings, with Graham West adding 21.

Alford and District were beaten by 66 runs in the Bob Welton Cup.

Visitors Barton Town reached 145 for 8, Jonathan Thorndike claiming three victims, but Alford were dismissed for 79.

Neil Calvert (24) top scored.

In the Lincolnshire County League's Supplementary Cup, Alford Seconds got the better of Louth Seconds.

Justin Ford (68), Graham Codd (63), Aaron Wilkinson (38), Joshua Hallam (14) and Lewis Thorndyke (10 not out) helped Alford to 229 for 5 off their 30 overs.

Zubair Ahmed took three Alford wickets for the loss of 29 runs.

Louth finished on 141 for 5, Benjamin Grist (38 not out), Steve Wright (25), Stephen Parkinson (19), Jason Fisher (19), Matthew Key (17) and Ahmed (10 not out) scored well while Ethan Codd took two wickets.

On Sunday Louth Taverners were awarded 20 points as East Lindsey League opponents Skegness conceded.

Meanwhile, Alford were beaten heavily at Grimsby Town the hosts posting 208 for 7 and Alford all out for 34.

This Saturday Louth host Sleaford, the Seconds travel to Alford and the Thirds are at Haxey Seconds. Alford Seconds travel to Outcasts Seconds.