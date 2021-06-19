Lincolnshire CCC look to keep National Counties Knock-out Trophy hopes alive at Mildenhall

Saturday, 19th June 2021
Lincolnshire CCC travel to Mildenhall on Sunday to face Suffolk, knowing that anything other than a victory will almost certainly end their interest in the National Counties Knock-out Trophy this year.

Their defeat by Hertfordshire last weekend virtually means that they will have to beat Suffolk and also Cambridgeshire the following weekend at Grantham.

Lincolnshire will select from the following squad for this crucial fixture: C. Wilson (captain), .D Cliffe, B. Coddington, J. Dobson, M. Footitt, C. Free, D. Freeman, S. Johnson, N. Keast, T. Keast, J. Kendall, L. Kimber, G. Rhodes, J. Timby, B. Wright.

