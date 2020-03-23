Lincolnshire Cricket pledges support to clubs during coronavirus shutdown

Louth CCs Sunday side, the Taverners, were double winners last season EMN-200323-110312002

Louth CC has three Saturday sides, with the First XI in the top flight of Lincs county league cricket, as well as a Sunday side and junior teams.

The county board said: “All recreational cricket activity in the county should be suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

“We will continue to work closely with our clubs to ensure where we can that disruption is minimised if at all possible.

“We will work with relevant people at clubs to support you in being ready to ‘restart’ once this situation is eased and cricket can reconvene – we will not stop our support just because cricket is currently suspended.

“These are undoubtedly uncertain times. As a county cricket board, Lincolnshire Cricket wishes to offer the most support we possibly can to our leagues, clubs and, of course, our club members and players.

“We will continue to provide regular updates whenever we can to the network, keeping them informed of the latest information as we receive it.”

The county will continue to work closely with leagues across the county and said it would provide leadership through its recreational subgroup and support to local league committees.

The board added: “Please be assured we are working very hard behind the scenes to continue the development and readiness for cricket once we get the green light.