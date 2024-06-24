Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincolnshire CCC progressed to the quarter-finals of the One Day Trophy after beating Cumbria last weekend.

Cumbria arrived at a sundrenched Bourne CC for the final group stage game on Sunday.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Lincolnshire lost the dangerous Nick Keast early on.

Grantham CC’s, Qundeel Haider and Ben Wright steadied the ship for the home county before Haider was caught for 21.

Lincolnshire's Tom Keast - an elegant 74.

Wright continued to push the pace before departing for a better than a run a ball 47, but it was Lincolnshire captain Tom Keast who provided the telling contribution of the day compiling an elegant 74.

Some late hitting from Cleethorpes man, Josh Knapton helped the Imps reach a solid total of 262 all out in the 49th over.

In reply, Lincolnshire started well with paceman Mark Footit and opening partner Josh Knapton causing issues for the Cumbrian top order.

Between the two they accounted for five of the top six Cumbria wickets and left the visitors floundering on 76-6 at one stage.

From there it was a mammoth task for Cumbria to get back in the game and, despite some lower order resistance, they were eventually bowled out in the 35th over for 144 sealing an impressive victory for the home side.

Sunday’s victory was enough to see Lincolnshire secure qualification for the quarter-final stages and will now travel to Great Witchingham CC in Norfolk on Sunday to see if they can go one better than the T20 campaign and progress through to the semi-final stages.

In the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division leaders Market Rasen won again, edging home by 14 runs away at Hartsholme on Saturday.

Choosing to bat, Market Rasen made 234-8 in their 50 overs, led by opener Daniel Clark’s 57.