Lincolnshire lose National Counties group game at home to Bedfordshire
Lincolnshire won the toss and elected to bat only to see opener Nic Keast dismissed in the first over.
Despite this setback, Lincolnshire attacked the visitors’ bowling, putting up the 50 in 7.3 overs, although two further wickets were lost.
Ben Wright fell for an aggressive 32 while Jordan Cook continued his rich vein of batting form for both club and county.
Wickets continued to fall around him and when he was finally dismissed on 88, hitting eight fours and five sixes, Lincolnshire were 174-8, before finally being dismissed in the 44th over for 192.
Bedfordshire’s Amrit Basra accounted for Lincolnshire’s first four wickets to fall, finishing with 4-46.
Bedfordshire started their run chase in a more sedate style reaching 50 in the 15th over and keeping wickets in hand.
At 100-2 in the 26th over they were well placed for victory.
Three wickets then fell for 10 runs and at 117-5 Lincolnshire were back in the match and again with the score at 143-6 though knew they needed quick wickets.
But this they were unable to do as Bedfordshire reached their required target with over five overs to spare.
Bedfordshire’s victory was based on five batsmen making 20 or more and so took them to the top of the group table.
Despite the defeat, Lincolnshire remain in second position in the table and next face Cambridgeshire at Sawston on Sunday.
