Lincolnshire push Derbyshire professionals all the way in 50 over clash

Lincolnshire CCC took on the professionals of Derbyshire CCC in a one off 50 over competition at Lindum Cricket Club and lost a competitive clash by six wickets on Sunday.

A crowd of just over 400 people gathered to watch this one day show piece event and Lindum Cricket Club looked a picture with spectators sat around the boundary edge, Lincoln cathedral in the background and an immaculate looking pitch an outfield that any first-class venue would have been proud of.

On winning the toss, Lincolnshire elected to bat first, a decision which raised a few eyebrows after the very first ball as Derbyshire paceman Sam Conners had Lincolnshire opener Jaden Fell caught behind off the very first delivery of the game.

Fortunately for Lincolnshire, Ben Wright and opener Qundeel Haider managed to get to grips with the Derbyshire attack and Wright in particular played some eye-catching shots on his way to an accomplished 55 from 63 balls.

The picturesque Lindum ground for the Lincolnshire v Derbyshire clash.

Haider (48) and Wright (55) put on s second wicket stand of 97 before both fell in quick succession. From there it was left to Cleethorpes player Jordan Cook to steer the home side toward a competitive total of 250-9, Cook finishing on a superbly constructed 70 not out from just 58 balls including one six and 9 fours.

In reply, Derbyshire opened with Harry Came and Louis Reece, both of whom have been in prolific form for Derbyshire in the county championship.

On this occasion, however, the pair made just 47 before Reece was dismissed by Woodhall Spa man, Alex King.

Further wickets followed from Cleethorpes youngster Josh Knapton and two wickets from the left arm spin of Joe Pocklington which left Lincolnshire well in the contest at the halfway stage.

But the second half of the Derbyshire innings saw Came start to dominate and as Brooke Guest quickly found his form, Derbyshire raced to the target for the loss of four wickets with seven overs remaining, Came finishing unbeaten on 125 and Guest 59 not out.

However, Lincolnshire can be proud of the way they competed with the full-time professionals of Derbyshire. But for a special innings from the in-form Came an upset may well have been on the cards.