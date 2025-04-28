Lincolnshire well beaten in One Day Trophy as county sides roar back into action
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The men suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Cambridgeshire, who knocked off Lincolnshire’s well below par total of 125 for the loss of five wickets.
Tom Keast’s men will be looking for significant improvement in a week's time when they play Northumberland at Barton Town.
Lincolnshire Women fought hard against a strong Northumberland team, narrowly losing both games.
In the first, Lincolnshire fell agonisingly short as the home team managed to knock off Lincolnshire’s 156 in the final over.
Alicia Shaw (55) and Abigail Hannan (41) continued their fine start to the season, but Lincolnshire’s bowlers were unable to reign in the home side's middle order who saw Northumberland home with six balls to spare.
In the second game, Lincolnshire again put up a solid showing with the bat, Hannah Hughes starring this time with a better than a run a ball 74.
However, it was a similar story with the ball, where for the second time in the day, the Northumberland batters chased down the total to secure a clean sweep of victories.
Both Lincolnshire’s men and women are back in action this coming weekend.
The men play Northumberland at Barton Town CC in round two of the One Day Trophy on Sunday (4th May, 11am start) and the Women play Cheshire at Caistor Town CC on Monday (5th, 1pm start).
Entry to both games is free on the day.
Last weekend also saw the return of recreational cricket across Lincolnshire as a full allocation of fixtures across the Lincolnshire Premier, Lincolnshire County and South Lincs & Border League, took place under sunny skies.
In the Premier League, defending champions Scunthorpe Town CC got their campaign off to a winning start, as did Bourne, Grantham, Lindum, Bracebridge and newly promoted Burghley Park. With the bat, five of the six Premier League games featured a centurion with hundreds coming for Bourne’s Sam Evison (150), Burghley Park’s Peter Foster (117), Woodhall Spa’s Aaron Keverne-Onyon (112) , Grantham’s Madhava Yvas (127), Scunthorpe Town’s Priyanshu Khanduri (115) and Lindum’s Pierce Morley-Barnes (125).
On a day largely dominated by the bat, the standout bowlers included Bracebridge Heath’s Benjamin Whitehouse (6-26), Sleaford’s Scott Tite (5-30) and Burghley Park's Mohammed Ahar (5-31).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.