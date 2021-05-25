Lincs CCC prepare to get National Counties 50 over Knock-out Trophy campaign underway

Mark Footitt. Photo: Getty Images

Lincolnshire County Cricket Club will begin their 2021 season on Sunday.

Imp County - who have brought in former Nottinghamshire bowler Mark Footitt - will travel to Norwich to face Norfolk in the Group stage of the National Counties 50 over Knock-out Trophy.

Lincolnshire's group includes Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire as well as Sunday's opponents.

The top two in the group will qualify for the quarter-final stages of the competition.