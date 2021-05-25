Lincs CCC prepare to get National Counties 50 over Knock-out Trophy campaign underway

Lincolnshire County Cricket Club will begin their 2021 season on Sunday.
Imp County - who have brought in former Nottinghamshire bowler Mark Footitt - will travel to Norwich to face Norfolk in the Group stage of the National Counties 50 over Knock-out Trophy.
Lincolnshire's group includes Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire as well as Sunday's opponents.
The top two in the group will qualify for the quarter-final stages of the competition.
Lincolnshire will select from the following squad: C. Wilson (Captain) (Grantham), M. Carter (Scunthorpe Town), D. Cliffe (Scunthorpe Town), B. Coddington (Grantham), M. Footitt (Grantham), C. Free (Grantham), D. Freeman (Grantham), S. Johnson (Hucknall), N. Keast (Cuckney), T. Keast (Cuckney), J. Kendall (Grantham), J. Timby (Stamford Bridge), B. Wright (Bourne).