LINCS COUNTY LEAGUE: Lindum Seconds up to top spot

Cricket news.

Ollie Alford top scored for Lindum while Dale Coy's 36 was the visitors' best knock.

Lindum's Jordan Peters claimed six wickets for the loss of 35 runs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caistor dropped into the bottom two following a nine-wicket defeat at second-place Grimsby Town.

Liam Skipworth's 39 was Caistor's tops core with the bat as Rory Ronaldson claimed four victims.

Hayden Tice's unbeaten 74, backed up by 44 from Andy Barlow helped the home side to victory, Luke Francis taking the only Grimsby wicket.

Scothern are third after their 95-run win at Cleethorpes Seconds.

William Bailey hit 80 runs for Scothern and Odin Turner claimed three wickets.

Results:

Premier Division: Cleethorpes 2nds 115 all out, Scothern 210-6; Grimsby Town 174-1, Caistor 171 all out; Holton-Le-Clay v Scunthorpe Town 2nds - cancelled; Lindum 2nds 117 all out, Haxey 94 all out.

First Division: Alkborough 81 all out, Cherry Willingham 136-6; Broughton 77-2, Appleby Frodingham 2nds 76 all out; Clee Town Laportes 138 all out, Hartsholme 140-3; Louth 2nda 123 all out, Barton Town 210-7; Messingham 203-8, Bracebridge Heath 2nds 129 all out.

Second Division: Hartsholme 2nds 157-4, Nettleham 2nds 195 all out; Lindum 3rds 103 all out, Alford & District CC 104-5; Market Rasen 2nds 207-5, Grimsby Town 2nds 206-8; Normanby Park 154-3, Holton-Le-Clay 2nds 150-9.

Third Division East: Alford & District 2nds 70 all out, Nettleham 3rds 71-0; Brocklesby Park 143-6, Louth 3rds 142-6; Grimoldby & District 196 all out, Horncastle 196-5; Scothern 2nd 67 all out, Cherry Willingham 2nds 198-4.