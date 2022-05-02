LINCS ECB PREMIER: Bourne, Grantham, Woodhall Spa and Sleaford maintain winning starts

Jonathon Cheer.

Peter Morgan hit an unbeaten 121 and Jonathan Cheer added 88 as defending champions Bourne beat newcomers Spalding by 152 runs.

Jon Manton struck a defiant 77 for Spalding but five wickets from Brandon Diplock helped work through the Spalding innings.

Grantham picked up win number two with a 177 run success at Skegness.

Joe Kendall (176) and Aqib Afzaal (55) top scored for the away side.

Skegness openers Reece Brant (41) and Warren Nel (33) gave the hosts hope but with the ball Druv Shahi took four wickets for the loss of 14 runs while Zia-Ur- Rehman added three for the loss of 27.

After finishing bottom last season Woodhall Spa have begun the year in fine form, claiming a nine wicket success at Market Deeping on Saturday.

Josh Smith (31) and Connor Gillett (29) got early runs on the board for Deeping before Matt Carter took four wickets for the loss of 14 runs.

The Spa men loss Oliver Caswell without a score but Gareth Grant (56 no) and William Wright (55 no) saw Woodhall over the line.

Sleaford picked up 18 points with their second win of the campaign as they defeated visitors Lindum.

Robert Cook's 77 top scored for the visitors as Shaan Patel claimed four victims with the ball.

Henry Cooper reached three figures for Sleaford, his 108 - aided by 33s from Patel and Matthew Wing - guiding the hosts home.

Two centuries helped Louth picked up their first win of the Lincs ECB Premier season at Nettleham.

Openers Graham West (101) and Laurence Scott (100) did the damage.

Not to be outdone, Andrew White claimed six wickets for the loss of 20 runs, Mitchell Slattery (35) top scoring for Nettleham.

Karanjit Bansal (55) and Jamar Ifill (51) led Scunthorpe to victory at Bracebridge Heath.

Andy Carter and Alex Moor both taking three wickets for Bracebridge, whose bets score came from Taylor Fell's unbeaten 52.