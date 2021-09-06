LINCS ECB PREMIER: Morgan hits century for champions, Bracebridge Heath pip Sleaford to third

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Champions Bourne ended the Lincs ECB Premier campaign with a 37-run victory at Lindum.

Seven days after ending their seven-year wait for the title, Bourne made 286 for 6 from their 50 overs in Lincoln - Peter Morgan hitting a century.

His unbeaten 108 runs came off 106 balls, including seven fours and three sixes.

Robert Bentley (55) and Jordan Temple (33) also scored well.

Lindum, who finished sixth overall, were dismissed for 259 in the final over, Brandon Diplock taking three wickets.

William Wright (82) and Pranav Pothula (65) top scored for the hosts.

Ben Coddington (84 no), Jaden Fell (78) and Daniel Freeman (37) scored well as runners-up Grantham left Sleaford with a 164-run success.

Drew Harbron took two Grantham wickets as the visitors posted 269 for 5 at London Road.

In response, Sleaford were all out for 105, Thomas Willoughby (44) and Thomas Shorthouse (22) to leading run scorers.

Elroy Francis claimed three victims with Freeman and Mark Footitt adding two apiece.

Sleaford's defeat allowed Bracebridge Heath to leapfrog them and claim third spot with a 20-point haul at Market Deeping.

Deepings' Shahzad Amir claimed five wickets for the loss of just 11 runs and Josh Smith added three for the loss of 18 as the visitors were dismissed for 116.

Opener Brett Houston scored a defiant 53 for Bracebridge.

However, Deeping were all out for 114.

Amir (31) top scored while Ben Franks (3-40), Houston (2-15) and Oliver Stringer (2-26) bowled well.

A 186-run victory at basement side Woodhall Spa saw Scunthorpe Town conclude the season in fifth.

Karanjit Bansal (85), Ian Snowden (59), Matt Carter (46), Scott Nicolson (35) and Jamie Brumby (33) guided the visitors to 302 before being dismissed with two balls remaining.

Spa's Tom White took four wickets.

Woodhall were dismissed for 116, Karan Parmar (37), Alex King (31) and Alex Hodson (24) top scoring.

Daniel Cliffe and Aaron Keverne-Onyon both took three wickets.

Second-bottom Louth hosted third-bottom Boston with both sides knowing victory would not move them any higher up the table.