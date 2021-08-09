LINCS ECB PREMIER: Six wicket haul for Diplock, century for Cheer, top three all claim maximum points

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Brandon Diplock claimed six wickets for the loss of just 17 runs as Lincs ECB Premier leaders Bourne secured a six-wicket success against visitors Bracebridge Heath.

Alex Willerton's 32 top scored for Bracebridge, who were dismissed for 102, before Sam Evison's unbeaten 41 guided Bourne to victory in the 32nd over.

Grantham still trail Bourne by 35 points after also collecting a 20-point haul.

Joe Kendall (79) and Daniel Freeman (51 no) top scored as the home side posted 257-7.

Ian Snowden and Scott Nicholson both brought up their 50s for Scunthorpe, who were dismissed for 160.

Mason Hildrith took four wickets and Curtis Free three.

A 103-run success at Lindum saw Sleaford extend their lead over fourth-place Bracebridge in the table.

Thomas Willoughby (78), Evan Jones (31) and knocks of 29 from Tom Shorthouse and Andy Hibberd helped Sleaford post 210-8.

A defiant 44 from Liam Redmond was their top score before Lindum were al out for 107.

Shorthouse was the pick of the Sleaford bowlers with three wickets for the loss of eight runs.

Jason Collinson hit a half century and took three wickets as second-bottom Louth picked up their third win of the year, beating fourth-bottom Market Deeping by 44 runs.

His unbeaten 52 was backed up by Laurence Scott's 29 before Louth were all out for 196.

Deeping were dismissed 44 runs shy of their hosts, Sam Malton scoring 52.

Boston captain Jonny Cheer struck a century as Boston remain 23 points clear of Louth after leaving Jubilee Park with a three-wicket win at basement side Woodhall Spa.

Openers Karan Parmar (34) and Oliver Caswell (26) began well, but no teammates could match their scores as the Spa men were all out for 158.

Boston's Tim Bell took three wickets.

In response, Boston made it to 160 for 7, with Cheer scoring an unbeaten 101 - no other teammate managing to reach double figures.

Sam Cherry was the pick of the Woodhall bowlers with three wickets.