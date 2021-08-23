LINCS ECB PREMIER: Three centuries, just one game completed, Bourne edge closer to the title

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Bourne CC edged closer to the Lincolnshire ECB Premier title this weekend, without a ball being struck.

The league leaders' contest at Scunthorpe Town was cancelled while three other contests in the county's top flight were abandoned.

But the one contest that was played to completion saw second-place Grantham beaten at Lindum, leaving Bourne 34 points clear with two rounds to go.

William Wright's unbeaten century guided the hosts to a four-wicket success.

Joe Kendall's 55 helped Grantham to 214 for 6 in Lincoln.

But Wright's 122 - which came off 153 balls and included 12 fours - stole the show as Lindum reached 217 for 6 in the 49th over.

Sleaford's Thomas Willoughby scored an unbeaten 159 before their contest against Louth at London Road was abandoned.

Evan Jones chipped in with 65 runs as Sleaford posted 325 for 6, Patrick Byrne taking three of the hosts' wickets.

Richard Bell (37 no) was leading the Louth charge before the contest ended with the visitors on 66 for 1.

Jonny Cheer also struck a century before Boston's game at Market Deeping was abandoned.

The Mayflower men captain scored 130 with Boston finishing their 50 overs on 271 for 8.

The contest was abandoned with Deeping on 46 for 2.

Vikram Atri scored 80 runs for Bracebridge Heath at Woodhall Spa, his side making 221 for 8.

Spa's Sam Cherry took three Bracebridge wickets for the loss of 25 runs.