Lindsay century defeats Caistor, Chambers' 86 guides Market Rasen Seconds to victory

Caistor CC suffered a 69-run defeat at Lincolnshire County League Premier Division rivals Lindum Seconds on Saturday.

Tom Lindsay was the thorn in Caistor’s side as his 112 helped the hosts to 211 for 7, no other batsman reaching more than 21 runs.

Kieran Brooker dismissed Lindsay, one of his three victims.

Sean Woolley also took three wickets.

In reply, Caistor were dismissed for 142, Brooker (33) top scoring with support from Peter Briggs (23), Gareth Johnson (21) and Rory Ronaldson (16).

Lee Chambers hit an unbeaten 86 as Market Rasen Seconds recorded an eight-wicket victory over visitors Broughton Seconds in Division Two.

David Papworth’s 37 helped the side to their winning total of 137 for 2, after the visitors were dismissed for 136, Simon Bunn taking four wickets for the loss of nine runs.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Three, Rasen Sunday Firsts beat visitors Revesby by six wickets.

Christian James (25) and Richard Tonge (21) top scored as Revesby were dismissed for 93 with Sancho Jackson taking six wickets.

Aaron Navin (35), Daniel Clark (24) and Liam Entwhiostle (19) scored the bulk of the runs as the home side reached 94 for 4.

Simon May and Christopher Liversidge took two wickets each.

On Saturday Caistor Firsts host Cleethorpes Seconds and the Seconds travel to Messingham Seconds.