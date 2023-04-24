Gainsborough CC’s first team made a losing start to their 2023 campaign on Saturday.

After gaining promotion to Bassetlaw Divison One, the home side faced an experienced Milton side, who were relegated from the Championship last season. After winning the toss, Milton were put into bat, with Norburn and Clay opening the bowling for Gainsborough on a wicket that looked in great shape, but with a soft outfield that was going to make scoring difficult.

Despite an assured start by Milton, wickets soon begin to fall with wicket keeper Andrews snaffling a fine edge from Norburn before Clay dislodged the other opening batsman.

A flurry of wickets fell with Clay taking a further scalp and Keightley getting two wickets in succession.

An opening defeat for Gainsborough on a cloudy day to start the season.

Soon Milton were 44-5 and Gainsborough were very much on top.

Despite the home side trying to press home the advantage, Milton’s leading batsman Beard dug in, halted the collapse and became a thorn in Gainsborough CC’s side for the remainder of the innings.

With the wicket flattening out and movement of the ball becoming limited, Beard battled hard and soon pushed the Milton score into three figures with the support of Walker and Skinner.

Gainsborough then finished strong with Clay finishing off his final two overs with a further two wickets, supported by captain Tittley who picked up three wickets to wrap up the innings.

Milton finished on 140 all out which looked like a par score.

With an injury to long standing opener Needham, who was dropped down the order, the Gainsborough innings was led by Mardle and Lobley.

After a slow but steady start, wickets soon began to fall with Tann bowling accurately and intelligently for Milton eventually gaining a deserved five-for.

Gainsborough tried to dig in through Mardle and Olsen, knowing they had plenty of time to amass the runs required.

However the flow of wickets kept coming with Gainsborough soon being 26-5.

Captain Tittley offered a minor glimmer of resistance whilst wickets continued to fall at the opposing end, but ultimately it wasn’t to be Gainsborough’s day with the bat and they were soon all out for a disappointing 46.

However, there were lots of positives to be taken from how the side bowled and fielded, and now the cobwebs have been blown away, better fortune with the bat will come throughout the season.

Gainsborough CC seconds travelled away to face Worksop CC thirds, also suffering an opening game defeat.

Missing a few experienced bowlers, the side worked hard with the ball to make life difficult for the Worksop batsman.

However dropped catches proved costly enabling Worksop to amass 206-4 with Rea top scoring with 86.

Captain Saunders and Gregory got the Gainsborough innings off to a strong start, before a flurry of wickets, left it to the experienced Spencer and Ward-Lowery to dig in and secure some batting points for the side.

This was a great effort from the second team and the side will be sure to improve in the coming weeks with a victory not far away.