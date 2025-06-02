Louth are pipped in close thriller at Scothern

Louth were beaten by one wicket in a thrilling, close finish in their Lincolnshire County League Premier Division game at Scothern on Saturday.

The visitors choose to bat on an unknown pitch which quickly led to Louth finding themselves 36-5 and in trouble.

But talented youth players Ethan Garner and Sam Sillett put on 70 and gave Louth a base to put on a defendable score, Garner impressing with his maiden first team 50 and making 76, helping Louth to 182 all out.

Louth bowlers started well once again, Pat Byrne leading the way with 2-16.

Brown picked up more wickets (3-47) and, despite some hard hitting and quick runs, Louth were able to take charge, leaving Scothern 139-9 chasing their 182 target.

However, Scothern's final pair batted with patience and found a way to take them over the line with a rare ninth wicket 45 run partnership.

The defeat left the reigning champions sixth in the table after their first four games of the summer. Louth travel to Messingham this coming weekend.

There was also a seven wicket quarter-final defeat for Louth's seconds in Bob Welton Cup action at home to Lindum.

Lindum won the toss and decided to field first.

Louth started positively but the loss of wickets on a regular basis made it hard for them to score runs.

On a difficult batting track, tight bowling by Lindum restrict Louth to a disappointing 126-9 in their 40 overs

Lindum came out to bat with a positive mindset and started quickly,

But once the first two wickets fell, they also found it hard to score runs.

Louth bowled also tightly with frequent chances. However, the cricket gods were on Lindum's side, reaching their target in the 37th over.

Louth had done well to get so far in the cup with the hopes of winning it this year but will now concentrate on the league by hosting Haxey this weekend.