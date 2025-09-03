Louth beat Lindum in difficult conditions in penultimate game

Louth CC beat visiting Lindum seconds by six wickets in tough conditions on Saturday in their penultimate game of the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division season.

Louth chose to bowl first and an inspiring opening spell from Barend Lourens and Pat Byrne saw them on top early on, Byrne (2-34) removing both openers and Lindum 11-2.

Lourens' great spell of 10 overs for just 13 runs wasn’t met with the reward of a wicket.

Lindum found some momentum and Louth were made to work hard.

The game changed thanks to young Henry Househam (3-37) and Micheal Brown (3-50) removing set batsmen and getting Louth back on top.

They were backed up by some great fielding and topped off with a great run out by Harvey Lake to bowl Lindum out for 180.

Louth's chase started by losing Brown first ball, but Househam and G. West found a foothold and took Louth to 58 before West fell for 29.

Househam (18) fell soon after and after Matt Hamilton (11) hit a huge six into London Road Car park, he also fell, leaving Louth 73-4.

This brought Jason Collinson and Tom Corden together. Working hard and positive they chipped away at the total in difficult conditions for all.

Corden (53 not out) completed another classy half century and Collinson (55 not out) hit back to back fours to take Louth over the line in the 35th over and complete another memorable match-winning 111 partnership.

Househam won player of the match for his spell of 3-37 and 18 runs.

Louth host Hartsholme next weekend in their last home game of the season.

Louth seconds lost by 167 runs at Haxey in Division One.

Louth travelled to Haxey on the bounce after 20 points the previous weekend to be greeted by overcast conditions and a green wicket with moisture around for ideal bowling conditions.

Louth won the toss and decided to bowl first. Koen and Brindle started the attack with good lines. Cameron Duff replaced Brindle and struck in his first over leaving Haxey for 37-1 and in Koen's ninth over of his spell, he got rid off Wraith with a brilliant catch by C. Duff.

Haxey started to rebuild with solid partnerships, but Louth stuck at their game plan and introduced Izzy Fisher, who bowled really well, taking wickets and putting pressure back on Haxey batters to win man of the match with four wickets that reduced Haxey to 208-7.

After a short rain delay, Louth took on the Haxey bowling attack.

With more rain to come, Louth needed to bat long and play positively.

But Haxey spin bowler M. Atkins was too much for Louth's batsmen on a damp wicket, taking 7-9 in his bowling spell.

Runs and building a partnership were hard to come by as Louth struggled and were bowled out for 42.