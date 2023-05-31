Winning the toss, Louth batted first with Laurence Scott and Max Cartledge getting Louth off to a very strong start, putting on 102 for the first wicket in 24 overs.

However, a resilient Rasen fought back well and when Scott (46) and Cartledge (38) looked to push on, their wickets fell.

Louth's Australian overseas player Josh O'Donohue(36 not out) held the remainder of Louth's innings together as wickets fell regularly from the other end, Louth losing all momentum by losing five wickets in the last six overs and Rasen restricting them to a below par 178 when 200-plus was achievable at one point in the innings.

Captain Jason Collinson - Louth's game-changer.

Louth began their defence with Steve Kirkham and Reggie Koen working hard, but not getting a breakthrough as Louth needed to stem a run chase.

Rasen openers Carter and Davies batted smartly to put on 46 off 10 overs for the opening wicket and saw off Louth's opening pair, putting Rasen in an excellent position.

The game's momentum swung again with the introduction of young James Mason and captain Jason Collinson, the latter removing the dangerous Carter with his first ball, caught well by Kirkham, and the other set opener Davies in the same over.

This preceeded a stint of seven destructive overs from the bowling pair, removing the top six Rasen batters for 18 runs, Collinson at one point on a hat-trick and finishing with figures five wickets for seven runs off his eight overs.

Young Max Cartledge showed his all round talent taking 2-18 and Kirkham (1-18) returned to wrap up the win for Louth, bowling Rasen out for 128.