Louth CC finish second in T20 group, Alford play out a tie

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Louth CC finished second in their Winkworth Cup group after beating Caistor but being defeated by table toppers Bracebridge Heath.

Against Caistor, Louth ended their innings on 158 for 5 in the T20 competition, Laurence Scott (44), Jason Collinson (33 no), Matthew Hamilton (25), Sebastian Darke (22) and Graham West (15) scoring well.

Caistor ended on 129 for 7, Patrick Byrne taking four wickets for the loss of 13 runs.

Andrew White (39) and Collinson (20) guided Louth to 133 for 7, only for Bracebridge to post 136 for 5 in the 15th over.

Louth Seconds beat Hibaldstow by 78 runs in the Lincolnshire County League First Division.

Regardt Coen’s unbeaten 51 was the highlight as the hosts made 140 for 5.

Matthew Key took four wickets for the loss of 13 runs as Hibaldstow were out for 62.

Alford and District tied their First Division contest at Hartsholme.

Jack Wightwick (27) top scored as Alford were dismissed for 84, but the hosts were back in the pavilion for an identical score - Samuel Chatterton taking four wickets.

In the Supplementary Cup, Alford Seconds lost by 13 runs at Barton Town.

Highlights included Graham Codd’s four wickets and 59 runs from Jake Hamilton.

Samueal Jones (95) and Maqbool Ahmad (77) scored well as Louth Taverners were beaten by seven wickets at Grimsby Town in the East Lindsey League on Sunday.