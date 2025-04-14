Louth CC start season with third team trip to Bracebridge Heath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Louth Cricket Club's Lincolnshire Cricket League season starts this Saturday with the club's third team playing Bracebridge Heath away.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seen as the club's strong foundation, the third team will look to play an important role in developing their younger players, guided by more senior players, to some regular and consistent adult cricket.

The club is extremely proud of all involved in the third team with the role they play and the friendly environment that has been created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first team then look to defend their Premier Division title at home (London Road Pavilion) on Saturday, 24th April.

Cricket returns to Louth this weekend.

Last season's incredible achievement of winning the Premier Division title for the first time in the club's 200-year history will be hard to top.

The team has a different look but remains strong, so retaining the title remains the goal.

Louth welcome back South African overseas Barend Lourens for the season, who had a great impact on and off the field last season and will be a great asset to the club this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are happy to see Michael Brown returning to the club for the 2025 campaign.

The second team start their campaign on the same day at Holton Le Clay.

Led by new captain Reggie Koen, a fresh enthusiasm is evident throughout the younger crop and senior players alike, who will all no doubt develop and enjoy their cricket under the leadership of Koen.

The second team is a natural, welcoming, competitive environment for younger and senior players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club's younger section, ladies team, midweek team and newly reformed Louth Taverners Sunday team start their campaigns in April or early May too.

In addition, all Lincolnshire League home games will be available to watch live on the club's YouTube channel.

Look out for links shared across their social media pages and 'Like' and 'Follow' the pages to stay up to date on all Louth Cricket Club news.

The club is always looking for new players and prides itself on being friendly and welcoming - message their social media pages or email [email protected] where they will provide further information.