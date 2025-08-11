Louth continue fine form with big win at Brocklesby Park

Louth CC continued their fine form with a 193 run win away at Brocklesby Park in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

Losing the toss, Louth were invited to bat and openers Alfie West and John Medler battled well on a difficult wicket but ultimately fell with Louth on 30.

Househam soon followed with Louth on 41.

Captain Collinson and overseas player Lourens then steadied the innings with a patient knock and partnership of 54 before Collinson fell.

Lourens then fell for a well played 60 and Louth were left at 124-5.

This brought new signing Harvey Lake, in his second game for Louth, and Tom Corden together in what would prove the biggest partnership of the day and match winners.

They put on 108 in good time with relentless quality and ball striking.

Lake fell late on for 40 with Tom Corden bringing up his maiden 100 off just 77 balls from the last ball of the innings – a seriously impressive and memorable innings, Louth finishing on 232-6 off their 50 overs and in a strong position.

The visitors started their defence with Byrne and Corden once again being relentless with the ball, quickly reducing Brocklesby Park to 12-3 and Louth fully in control.

Wickets fell regularly with Lake (3-20) and Alfie West (3-4) finishing off the innings in style for Louth - Brocklesby all out for 74 - and another emphatic win for Louth, who remain third in the table with four games to go. They take on Scothern this weekend at London Road Pavilion.

Louth seconds hosted Cherry Willingham at London Road on Saturday.

Louth won the toss and decided to bat. And Koen (34) and Brown (116) started off positively and put together a partnership of 78 before Koen was caught behind.

Louth put solid partnerships together building around man of the match Brown's innings as Brown went on to achieve his first century for the club.

It was well deserved, keeping his composure to give Louth a good 223-4 total after 45 overs.

But after the break Cherry came out fighting and started positively with the bat, scoring runs freely.

A few unlucky decisions were made and Louth felt the pressure on the field.

Louth bowlers found it hard to hit rythmn and take wickets until S. West was introduced, claiming 4-28, wickets which gave Louth hopes of victory.

However, M. O Halloran's 128 sealed the victory for Cherry by five wickets at 224-5.