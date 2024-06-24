Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louth CC cemented their second place in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division with a fantastic all-round display in a huge 171-run victory away at Haxey.

Player of the match Richard Bell led their charge with an innings of 105.

Winning the toss, Louth choose to bat and Scott and Cartledge opened the batting.

Louth found themselves 20-1 when Scott was suprisingly given out LBW.

Louth century-maker Richard Bell.

Bell joined Cartledge and put on 70 before another surprising decision to overturn a no ball call, and was ultimately given out.

Garner joined Bell, the latter bringing up his 50 before Garner fell to a good ball for nine, leaving Louth 111-3.

Collinson joined Bell at the crease with Bell starting to show his class and an array of shots.

Bell brought up a classy and chanceless 100, before falling for 105 and sharing a 107 partnership with Collinson (61 not out).

Lourens (11) and Mcloughlin (13 off three balls) kept the momentum going with Louth and took them to 254-5 off their 50 overs - a hard-fought but imperious total.

Louth opening bowlers of overseas player Lourens and Byrne started well, particularly Lourens, who bowled with pace and aggression.

It proved too much for Haxey's top order, taking edges and beating the bat regularly.

Lourens made the breakthrough early and was relentless for 10 overs in his pursuit of wickets, quickly reducing Haxey to 26-3.

The ever reliable and talented Harry Brindle joined the attack and found his groove to take regular wickets once again, finishing with figures off 3-20, and working with Lourens (4-32) to reduce Haxey to 79-7.

Collinson (3-1) took over from Lourens, taking a wicket in his first over and taking two in two balls in his third to bowl out Haxey for 83 inside 25 overs.