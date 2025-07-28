Louth defend low total to edge out Cleethorpes in thriller

Louth successfully defended a low total to triumph by just 14 runs in an exciting clash away at Cleethorpes in their 10th game of the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division season on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth, put into bat in difficult conditions, were under pressure early.

Despite some hard work from the batsman, Louth lost five wickets inside 17 overs for only 54 runs. Wickets fell regularly and Louth found themselves 81-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a last wicket partnership between Oli Shufflebotham (11) and Adie Johnson (12) was pivotal, both showing some fight and determination in putting on 33 and giving Louth some momentum but still having to defend a very low 114.

Louth CC - narrow win over Cleethorpes.

Louth began with overseas Barend Lourens (1-27) and Tom Corden (1-15) bowling extremely well, both taking a wicket a piece and Cleethorpes 6-2 and Louth given a glimmer of hope.

The highest partnership of the day followed of 40 and ensuring Cleethorpes were still favourites for the win.

The introduction of captain Collinson and young Alfie West changed the game in Louth's favour, both taking regular wickets and reducing Cleethorpes to 63-8 and the match in Louth's hands for the first time on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another handy partnership of 31 kept Cleethorpes in it but Collinson (4-21) managed to break it after a smart catch from Johnson on the boundary.

Cleethorpes were 94-9, needing 21 to win. But Alfie West (4-35) stepped up and trapped the last batsman LBW to secure a special win.

Alfie West was man of the match for his 4-35 and 36 runs.

Another close game in Division One saw Louth's seconds beaten by one wicket by Bracebridge Heath.

On a damp Saturday, Louth welcomed a strong Bracebridge team to London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After winning the toss they had no hesitation in putting Louth into bat.

Louth were quickly in trouble with three wickets falling early.

Brown and Jacklin dug in, facing some good bowling from the openers, but wickets fell regularly despite Billings(26) and the rest of the middle/lower order helping Louth reach a respectable 126 all out, which looked a long way off earlier on.

Louth came out to bowl knowing they were in with a shout due to the nature of the pitch and weather around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louth started positively reducing Bracebridge to 25-3 with Kris Adams showing how it is done with figures of 2-7 off nine overs, including five maidens.

He was backed up by Brown (1-15), S. Duff (2-16) and Jacklin (2-23).

At 87-8 the game was getting very tight, but the batsmen played some positive shots with time running out, the winning runs being scored in the last over.

Kris Adams' 2-7 earned him man of the match.