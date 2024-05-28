Louth exit George Marshall Cup in quarter-final defeat at Market Rasen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite a battling performance, Louth were beaten by six wickets at Market Rasen in their George Marshall Cup quarter-final clash.

Louth, winning the toss, batted first and openers Scott and Cartledge started watchfully on a difficult wicket taking Louth to 25 before in-form Cartledge fell for four runs.

Louth's top order struggled to find momentum against tight bowling and fell regularly, leaving them 43-4 off 17 overs and behind the game.

Collinson and West started a steady revival, but Rasen's bowling remained tight, taking Louth to 79 in the 30th before West fell for a hard-fought 23.

Action from Louth's cup loss at Market Rasen.

Louth's talented lower order were given a hard task of reaching a competitive total, overseas contributing 11 and supported by others, taking Louth 106 before they were bowled out.

The visitors started their defence of a low total with overseas Lourens and Collinson trying to make an early brea through.

They created a few chances but Rasen's watchful batsman saw off their spell only one down on 22.

The returning Richard Bell and impressive Harry Brindle looked to make inroads and bowled well, particularly young Brindle bowling his eight overs for just six runs.

But with a low total to chase Rasen saw off their spells.

Henry Tye joined the attack and removed Carter and Bradford, but their partnership saw Rasen get to 75 off 28 overs and put them in a strong position.

Tye also grabbed another wicket late on with Rasen on 89 in the 32nd over, leaving him with figures of 3-26 and the man of the match accolade.

Great fight was shown by Louth, but Rasen eventually got over the line in the 37th over on 108-4, Will Carter scoring 31 and Will Bradford 30.