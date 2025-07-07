Louth fall short away at Lindum

Louth suffered a 95 run defeat away at Lindum in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division on Saturday.

Louth lost the toss and were invited to bowl on a windy day.

Pat Byrne (1-30) and Tom Corden (1-34) plugged away in windy conditions without much luck, but both eventually picked up an opener each with Lindum 34-2.

Jason Collinson and Stu West continued to try build some pressure for Louth, Collinson picking up two more with Lindum on 101.

Steve Butterfield - 66 runs for Louth seconds.

Overseas Lourens (2-2) quickly removed two more, but the runs kept coming with some ill-disciplined bowling and a fast outfield seeing Lindum reach 164-7, leaving the game in the balance.

A lighting fast slip catch from Lourens gave young Henry Househam (1-21) a wicket, but a late flurry of runs helped Lindum to 198 all out, with Collinson (5-32) taking three wickets in an over to end their innings.

Louth's reply never really got going, despite John Medler and Barend Lourens looking comfortable and helping them to 38 before both falling.

This brought about regular wickets and no partnerships worthy of reaching the 198 target, only G. West (31) making any significant contribution and Louth losing their final five wickets for three runs and slipping them down two places to sixth in the table as they were all out for 103.

Louth play at home to second-placed Market Rasen on Saturday.

However, Louth's seconds came up with a 90-run victory away at Appleby Frodingham.

Despite a few recent games not going the way they wanted, Louth went to Appleby with a positive mindset.

Louth won the toss and decided to bat.

There was a good opening start for returning injured S. West and M. Duell, setting the standard for the rest of the team with attacking batting.

Duell was the first one to fall and after a few balls H. Hall was also back in the pavilion.

Louth rebuilt the innings with S. Butterfield and D. Jacklin with a solid partnership of 88 before Butterfield was dismissed with a well made 66.

Captain Koen (35) stepped to the crease knowing that 250 would be a good target.

With a few big blows and support from C. Wall and the lower order, Louth reached their target with 251-9.

Louth started defending the score with returning of C. Duff to open the bowling with B. Billings. Both bowled really well with tights lines and not giving anything away.

With regular wickets falling Louth knew it was the time to attack, Billings ending up with figures of 5-21 to claim man of the match.

Frodingham struggled to maintain the run flow and were bowled out for 161.

Louth seconds now take a break from league action with no fixture this coming weekend.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​