Louth look to bounce back, Alford batsmen score well

Louth CC face a crunch contest in the Lincs ECB Premier this weekend.

Saturday’s defeat to Grantham left Louth languishing in the bottom two.

However, the team in ninth are preparing to travel to face eighth-place Boston, whoi they trail by 16 points, at the Mayflower.

After back-to-back wins Boston were soundly beaten by Sleaford on Saturday, and Louth will be looking to pile further misery onto them.

Second-placed Grantham left London Road with a 10-wicket victory on Saturday.

The hosts were back in the pavilion for 84, Andrew White (22), Graham West (20) and Jason Collinson (13) offering some resistance.

Grantham then made 85 in the 18th over without loss.

Louth Seconds will be looking to put Saturday’s 32-run defeat at Scunthorpe Town in the Lincolnshire County League First Division behind them, but they may have to smart a little longer as they have no fixture this weekend.

Lee Freeman took two wickets as Scunthorpe ended their 45 overs on 237 for 3.

In response, Louth ended on a determined 205 for 8.

Zeeshan Ahmed’s 71 runs gave Louth hope while support came from John Medler (42), William Cartledge (22), Regardt Koen (20), Max Cartledge (18) and Freeman

(16).

Louth Thirds completed a frustrating Saturday with a Third Division defeat at Lindum Thirds.

Khawar Naeem took three Lindum wickets as the hosts ended their innings on 225 for 4.

In reply, Louth were dismissed for 79.

Steve Wright (32) and Neem (13) were the pick of the batsmen.

Louth Taverners were awarded victory in the East Lindsey League on Sunday when opponents Holton Le Clay conceded the fixture.

The Taverners return to action on Sunday as they travel to face Barton Town in the East Lindsey League.

Alford CC Firsts were beaten by eight wickets at Bracebridge Heath Seconds on Saturday, leaving them three points above the bottom two in the Lincolnshire County League First Division.

Alford were out for 117 in the 31st over.

Jake McLoughlin top scored with 60 runs, which included five fours and three sixes.

However, Charlie Whitehill (13) was the only teammate able to reach double figures.

Fourth-placed Bracebridge reached 118 for 2 in the 17th over.

McLoughlin and Jonathan Thondike dismissed the Heath openers but Andrew McDowall and Stuart Fraser-Cattanach both scored unbeaten 43s to secure the win.

Alford will now host Scunthorpe Town Seconds on Saturday.

Neil Calvert and Justin Ford both scored well as Alford Seconds beat visitors Brigg Town in the Third Division on Saturday.

Calvert’s 95 and 78 from Ford guided the hosts to 268 for 6 before they declared in the 44th over.

Doug Robinson added an unbeaten 39 to the total.

However, Brigg were just 20 runs behind when they were dismissed after 44 overs.

Aaron Wilkinson and JJ Clarke both took three wickets.

Alford Seconds are away at East Halton this Saturday.

On Sunday, Alford conceded their East Lindsey League contest to Cleethorpes.