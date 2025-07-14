Louth maintain fine home run with victory over Market Rasen

Louth kept their fine home record going with a 25-run victory against Market Rasen in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth, undefeated at home in the league since September 2022, were playing their 10th league game of the season and elected to bat first.

However, they found themselves in trouble early on 5-2, losing Medler and Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Alfie West, returning from long term injury, looked a class apart until falling for 28 though not before putting on 57 with another youngster, Househam (25).

Jason Collinson - Louth man of the match in win over Market Rasen.

Captain Collinson was joined by Garner (22) and had a 40 partnership before eventually falling to a very disciplined and skillful Rasen bowling attack.

G. West joined Collinson and this partnership of 77 helped Louth build a competitive total, before falling for an important 30.

Overseas player Lourens came in for two balls and hit eight to ensure momentum was with Louth and taking them to 199-6 off their 50 overs, man of the match Collinson carrying his bat for 58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Byrne and Barend Lourens opened the bowling for the first time since the start of season and quickly found wickets.

Byrne (2-38) removed the dangerous W. Carter and Lourens took 3-18, including an incredible catch from Josh Brindle, reducing Rasen to 42-5 and Louth in control.

Brown and Alfie West took a wicket apiece and Collinson claimed two in two balls.

But it was left to J. Brindle to find the final wicket with the game still not won and in the balance, and that he did thanks to a third catch from Brown, removing M. Carter for 92 as they ended on 174.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another great game of cricket at London Road Pavilion and with six U21s in the side the future looks bright.

Louth host Barton this weekend.

Louth thirds delivered a commanding performance to secure an emphatic eight-wicket win over Nettleham in a low-scoring contest.

The match was dominated by disciplined bowling and very sharp fielding, with Louth comfortably chasing down the target after restricting the opposition for just 55 runs.

Nettleham struggled from the outset, with Louth's bowling attack proving far too strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Z. Ahmed was devastating with the ball, finishing with exceptional figures of 4-9, dismantling the middle order with precision and control.

He was well supported by the all-round efforts of P. Grayson, who claimed a brilliant 3-4, and C Duff, whose 3-11 ensured there was no tail-end resistance.

Nettleham were bowled out for just 55, a total that never looked enough on a lovely sunny day at Grimoldby

In reply, Louth's batting unit kept their cool.

Despite losing two wickets, P. Grayson anchored the innings with a composed 19, showing the same calm approach that defined his bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M. Duell also contributed steadily with 17 and L. Negus and C. Wall eased Louth past the target, reaching 58-2 and sealing victory with minimal fuss.

Man of the Match:

The whole team shone with a mix of youth and experience with individual outstanding jobs completed

M. Duell was exceptional behind the stumps with three catches and two stumpings.

However, young Piran Grayson saw his 3-4 with the ball and match-settling 19 runs with the bat earned him a well-deserved Man of the Match award.

This week Louth thirds travel to Holton Le Clay.