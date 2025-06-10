Louth pipped in close game away at table-topping Messingham

Last season's champions Louth went down by just 10 runs in another narrow defeat as they lost away at top of the table Messingham in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division on Saturday.

Louth won the toss and chose to bowl.

This looked to be a good decision as they reduced Messingham to 66-5 and 104-7, courtesy of wickets from Jason Collinson (3-20), Joshua Brindle (2-30) and Michael Brown (2-38) which put Louth in control.

Messingham's overseas player Kyle Kieser steadied their ship with a quick and controlled 65 and a late flurry of runs saw Messingham reach a competitive 192 all out in 45.4 overs, number nine batsman Mark Nicholson adding 34.

Jason Collinson - man of the match in narrow Louth defeat.

Louth started well in their chase in improving conditions but on a difficult wicket.

Micheal Brown made a classy 41 before being given out LBW and breaking a 74-run partnership with Collinson (59) and halting momentum with Louth on 114-5.

With overs running out, Louth wickets then fell regularly, losing five for the addition of only 16 runs and losing the latter three with the scoreboard stuck on 166.

Louth rallied late but unfortunately fell 10 short with nine wickets down.

That earned Messingham the full 20 points with Louth's efforts earning them 10 points. Collinson was awarded man of the match.

Louth, who sit fifth in the table, play only their second home league game this Saturday against visiting Cleethorpes, who are a place above them in fourth.

Louth seconds were beaten by 34 runs at home to Haxey in Division One.

The visitors were put into bat and made 204-5 in their 45 overs.

Harry Hunter led the way with a magnificent 104 not out, Will Forington adding 29 and Jacob Wainman 26.

In reply, Louth seconds were bowled out for 170 in 43.1 overs with Forington claiming 4-35 in 7.1 overs.

Opener Harry Hall hit 37, Steve Butterfield 31 with captain Regardt Koen top-scoring with 48.

In Division Four, Louth’s third team lost by seven wickets at home to Grimoldby & District Development team. Choosing to bat, Louth were all out for 102.