Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louth CC's first XI pulled off an impressive run chase success as they won at Scothern in their fourth Lincolnshire Premier League game of the season on Saturday.

Louth, losing the toss, were invited to bowl first.

The visitors' attack of South African overseas Lourens and captain Collinson started well, but Scothern opener Bailey looked comfortable and began his innings punishing anything loose.

With Scothern on 33 and no breakthrough after 10 overs the ball was thrown to Reggie Koen and Harry Brindle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth first team - successful run chase at Scothern

Scothern steadied their batting with a valuable 73 partnership between Bailey and McCardell, taking Scothern to 162-6 with 10 overs to go.

Harry Brindle finished with another wicket haul of 3-35, one of which saw the catch of season so far by Scott, at first slip.

Scothern then had another valuable partnership of 42 in five overs, giving Scothern the ascendency. Opener Bailey brought up his excellent 100 before being caught by Scott off Koen, who finished an excellent spell of 3-30.

Regular wickets fell as Louth kept the relentless pressure on, all backed by the best fielding display Louth have accomplished all season, leaving Scothern 230-9 off their 50 overs, which looked still a very challenging run chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louth openers Scott and Cartledge started well but Scott (2) fell in the eighth over, Garner (4) also falling shortly after leaving Louth 24-2 off nine overs.

Cartledge and Collinson ensured momentum came back to Louth, taking the Scothern bowling attack for 98 in the next 11 overs, giving Louth the ascendency in the chase.

Collinson fell in the 24th over run out for 33 with Louth on 130-3.

John Medler carried on his fine form, accompanying the also in-form Cartledge, putting on another 68 in no time, taking Louth to 197 in the 40th over and the target very much in sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cartledge unfortunately fell LBW for an exceptional 94 - his third consecutive 50, proving the 16-year-old is in fine form.

The reliable G. West (15 not out) joined Medler (42 not out) to carry on the chase, taking Louth over the 230 in the 44th over and finishing off an exceptional run chase.