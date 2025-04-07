Louth ready to defend historic first Premier League title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth Cricket Club begin the defence of their Lincolnshire Premier League title at home to Messingham on Saturday, 26th April.

The club proudly secured the first ever Premier League title in their 200-year plus history with an emphatic win at Caistor back in September.

They are now raring to go to defend it and were boosted last month when they agreed a return for their overseas star, South African paceman Barend Lourens.

His debut season in Lincolnshire also saw the 21-year-old Bloemfontein-born bowler finish second on wickets taken in the league with 38 victims.

Barend Lourens in bowling action for Louth last summer.

After their opening league clash the following Saturday they head for Hartsholme in the first round of the GM Cup.

A tough May on the road is then completed by three successive away games at Broughton, Barton and Scothern along with a potential cup quarter-final if they can get past Hartsholme.

Indeed, Louth are not due to play another home game until 14th June when Messingham are the visitors.

Club captain Jason Collinson said: “Winning the league for the first time was a great achievement.

“From losing the first game to going unbeaten for the rest of the season was a testament to the squad's ability, drive and attitude and a very proud moment for the club.”

Louth CC continues to build and strengthen all facets of the club, now having nine teams from U11 to seniors, with the first team in particular looking to defend their title, supported by strong and developing senior, junior and ladies sections.