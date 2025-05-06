Louth shine to knock out Trophy holders Hartsholme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth produced a superb 10-run away victory to knock out reigning George Marshall Trophy holders Hartsholme on Saturday and reach the quarter-finals.

Captain Jason Collinson said: “I am very proud of the team.

“That win took every one of us to step up with hard work, determination and some quality.

“I am especially proud of the younger ones that stepped up with their enthusiasm and impacted the game in a positive way.”

Louth batted first with brothers Graham West and Stuart West opening the batting, Hartsholme overseas player Metz taking the wicket of G. West in the first over.

Metz also removed Medler in his best over and left Louth 10-2 early on.

Captain Collinson joined S. West, but with a change of bowling S. West (13) went and the next two Louth batsman also fell in the next two balls giving Bartlett a hat-trick.

Another Louth batsman was out soon after leaving Louth in serious trouble at 33-6 before the 20-over mark.

Tom Corden joined Collinson at the crease and with some grit and determination they dug in to keep Louth alive.

They batted together for a long period, slowly building Louth's total to something defendable.

Both brought up their hard-worked 50s and a partnership of 118 before Corden fell on 55 with Louth on a much more respectable 151. Collinson fell soon after for 59.

Louth, looking to put in any more runs they could in the final overs, saw some incredible ball striking from 18-year-old Josh Brindle, hitting 24 off the final over including two huge sixes, taking Louth 193 off their 40 overs - a total they could have only dreamt of at 33-6.

Hartsholme started their chase in similar fashion to Louth, J. Brindle taking a wicket in his first over with his pace and bounce.

Brindle added a second wicket soon after, leaving Hartsholme 37-2.

Louth's bowling wasn’t disciplined enough to take the game away from Hartsholme and the total crept up, but with Louth finding ways to take regular wickets by taking their catches.

Hartsholme were 119-7 and Louth in charge.

However, a late flurry of runs took Hartsholme within striking distance of the total.

But Louth bowlers held their nerve to close off the innings with Hartsholme 10 short, Collinson, Brown and Sillett all taking two wickets each with young Oli Shufflebotham taking his maiden first team wicket (1-19).

Louth seconds secured their firstLincolnshire County First Division points of the summer with a 91-run win against Appleby Frodingham.

Appleby won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Louth started off well and lost a few wickets to set up a decent score on a difficult wicket.

Hard-hitting Reggie Koen (53 not out) took on the bowlers and responsibility to ease his side to 168-9 while H. Hall added 30.

Louth struck with a wicket in the first over and the visitors' best efforts to rebuild was broken by Louth's Theo Parkin taking 2-22 in his six-over spell.

P. Grayson took 3-6 and D. Jacklin 2-18 as they were all out for 77.