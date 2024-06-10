Louth win again at Lindum to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In-form Louth CC won by six wickets away at Lindum to stay second in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division on Saturday.

Louth have now won four, lost one and had one rained off of their six fixtures.

Losing the toss, Louth were invited to bowl and their opening attack of overseas player Lourens and Byrne started in excellent fashion, both beating the bat.

They were supported by excellent fielding, in particular by Max Cartledge, and Lourens wrapping batsmens' gloves once again and getting Louth on the board in his third over.

Another win for in-form Louth away at Lindum.

Following little reward for excellent bowling, Harry Brindle and Collinson came into the attack, Collinson once again striking early, this time with his second ball.

With Brindle also taking a wicket in his first over and Collinson his next, Louth were in command with Lindum 28-4.

Sam Cherry entered the attack and immediately got to work with excellent control, removing another Lindum batsman following a catch from keeper G. West, his second of the day.

Brindle continued to move through the Lindum batsman with an array of balls, finishing with figures of 4-19 for Man of the Match and Lindum 64-8 at the end of another excellent spell from the 16-year-old.

Cherry (2-14) along with the returning Lourens (1-19), Byrne (0-18) and Collinson (3-23) all bowled well with little reward to finish off the Lindum tail following two dropped catches.

Lindum's tail took them past the 100 mark before Collinson and Cherry removed the final two batsman to bring the innings down for 104 - an exceptional bowling display from Louth.

Scott and Cartledge opened for Louth and immediately got to work on the target, punishing anything loose before Cartledge hauled out to deep square leg with Louth on 27.

Ethan Garner joined Scott but fell unluckily for five, Collinson also falling unluckily run out at the non-striker's end and Louth were 43-3.

The reliable and in-form Medler then joined Scott to see Louth to their target before Medler fell late for 25 with Louth on the verge of victory at 100-4.

G. West eventually hit the winning runs, with Scott unbeaten on 38.