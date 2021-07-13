Louth win battle of bottom two in final over, Alford Seconds beaten

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Louuth beat Woodhall Spa in the battle of the bottom two in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday... just.

Louth left Jubilee Park with a four-wicket success.

Tom Caswell (52), Jay Parmar (45), Oliver Caswell (32) and Matthew Sargeant (27) scored well as the Spa men reached 227 for 7 off their 50 overs. Louth’s Thomas Cuthbert and Andrew White both took two wickets.

In response, Louth reached 228 for 6 with three balls left. White (68), Jason Collinson (44 no), Laurence Scott (35) and Josh Carrington (24 no) were the pick of the batsmen while Nick Bennett, Karan Parmar and Tom White each took two Louth wickets.

In the Lincolnshire County League First Division, Louth Seconds lost by two wickedts to visitors Broughton, Stewart West scoring 48 runs.

In the Third Division Caistor Seconds secured a seven wicket success at Alford and District Seconds.

Alford were all out for 168. Caistor replying with 169 for 3.

On Sunday Louth Taverners were beaten by one wicket as they hosted South Bank in the East Lindsey League. Maqbool Ahmad (81) scored well for Louth and Luke Johnson took three wickets.

On Saturday Louth Firsts entertain Scunthorpe Town while the Seconds are at Messingham and thirds host Messingham Seconds.

Alford Firsts host Clee Town Laportes while the Seconds travel to Horncastle.

In Sunday’s East Lindsey League Alford host Brocklesby Park and the Taverners are home to Grimoldby.