Louth CC's incredible unbeaten home streak stretching back to September 2022 was ended on Saturday as they lost by 27 runs to Hartsholme in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

This was Louth's 17th and penultimate game of the Premier Division season and Hartsholme won the toss and elected to bat.

Overseas player Barend Lourens and Pat Byrne started well with the ball, wrapping lads and beating the edge, Lourens getting the first wicket with Hartsholme on 16.

Lourens finished another impressive spell, despite once again bowling through a painful back injury, with figures of 10-2-15-1.

Barend Lourens and Ethan Garner – late resistance for Louth.

Jason Collinson (2-27) and Corden (2-22) took over and two quick wickets from Collinson reduced Hartsholme to 93-5, Corden getting two himself, both caught Hamilton, helping himself to four catches in the match.

Lake (1-17) impressed with pace and bounce, wrapping gloves and getting a wicket caught behind.

Young spinners Grayson (1-15) and Alfie West (1-27) took Louth to the end and Hartsholme finishing on 147-8 off their 50 overs - a great effort from Louth.

The home side's chase started well with Alfie West (26) and his uncle Graham West reaching 35 without loss.

Unfortunately when they fell, this started the loss of regular wickets, Louth going from 35-0 to 40-4 and the game changing.

Louth then found themselves 79-7.

Some late resistance and quality from Lourens (30 not out) and Garner looked to get Louth back on track, taking them to 111.

But when Garner fell, more wickets followed and Louth were bowled out for 120.

All credit to Louth's late efforts and to Hartsholme's opening bowling attack on the day.

This weekend Louth visit Market Rasen in their final game of the season.

Club captain Jason Collinson said: “The season was always going to be different to the successes of last season.

“Add to that two unexpected long term injuries to two key players, it has been challenging and that has been evident in the losses we’ve had.

“However, we have welcomed back some quality local players, recruited Harvey Lake who has fitted in the first team seamlessly and wider club recruitment looks promising for 2026 to take the club and the first team onwards.

“Most weeks fielding at least four U21s is evidence of the club heading in the right direction and a priority for our club to nurture and develop such an age group.

“The positives far outweigh the negatives and it has been a pleasure to lead the squad I have had this season.”