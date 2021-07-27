Market Rasen and Caistor cricketers hit centuries in victories

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Market Rasen CC were leapfrogged by Haxey following their defeat in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

The hosts moved up to third after their 154-run win, Haxey making 228 for 9 off their 50 overs.

In response, Rasen were all out for 74, Will Bradford top scoring with 13.

Caistor sit eighth following their seven-wicket defeat at Cherry Willingham.

Kieran Brooker scored 59 runs as Caistor were dismissed for 157.

Willingham replied by reaching 158 for 3 in the 42nd over, Roy Ronaldson taking two wickets.

Rasen Seconds beat visitors Grimsby Town Seconds by eight wickets in the Second Division.

Aaron Navin took three wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 202.

Rasen made it to 203 for 3 in the 39th over, Lee Chambers leading the way with an unbeaten 118, supported by Navin (51).

James Mikkonen struck 113 as Caistor Seconds beat Third Division opponents Haxey Seconds by 105 runs.

Matt Bevis added 46 runs as Caistor posted 228 for 4.