Market Rasen CC beaten in top-of-table match, Haxey too strong for Caistor

League leaders Nettleham proved too strong for Market Rasen in their top of the table contest in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

The 60-run victory saw Rasen drop to third as Grimsby Town regained second spot by a point.

Nettleham made 238 for 6 off their 50 overs at Mulsanne Park.

Will Bradford took two of the visitors’ wickets.

With the bat, Rasen were dismissed for 178.

Opener Bradford scored an impressive 83, which included 13 fours, with support coming from George Fussey (27) and Graeme Bell (16).

Caistor are ninth in the table following Saturday’s 31-run home defeat to Haxey.

Rory Ronaldson took four wickets for the loss of 24 runs, with Kieran Brooker, Will Carter and Peter Brigs adding two wickets apiece, as Haxey were all out for 152.

However, Caistor were back in the pavilion for 121.

Jim Parker top scored with 38 and Luke Francis added 23 to the tally.

The Second Division saw Rasen Seconds beat visitors Harstholme by six wickets.

James Quinlan took four wickets as Hartsholme finished on 127 for 7.

Dan Quinlan’s 72 not out led the hosts to 131 for 4.

In the Third Division Caistor Seconds secured a seven wicket success at Alford and District Seconds.

Ben Barrick took four wickets and Sean Woolley three as Alford were all out for 168.