Market Rasen Town CC gunning for glory

When there's a Will there's a way! Will Carter is flanked by president Ian Williams and Will Bradford.

The cricket season will begin for Market Rasen Town CC this weekend - and the club are gunning for glory.

All-rounder Will Carter has joined the club from neighbours Caistor while bowler Ben Young, another former Caistor player, has joined the side after a few years away from the game.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Samuel Hawke will also be pushing for a place in captain Will Bradford’s first XI.

“If I’m honest, the ambitious target is for all four teams to win their respective leagues,” said secretary Daniel Clark.

“We signed Will Carter from Caistor and he will significantly make the first XI stronger.

“The second XI finished third or fourth last year and played in a league they’re capable of winning.”

Simon Bunn will skipper the seconds with Dan Quinlan’s Sunday side - newly promoted to the Lincoln and District League Division Two after last year’s title success - will also be looking for more success after holding their own against higher-placed opposition in the shortened Covid-affected 2020 campaign.

Mark Bedford will captain the midweek side who look to repeat last year’s league and cup double.

The firsts will begin their Lincolnshire County League Premier Division season on Saturday, on the road at Haxey.

A day later the Sunday side will begin their campaign away at Sleaford Seconds.

The Seconds will begin their season in the Lincolnshire County League Second Division a week later on April 23.